Philly Jazz Legend Wraps Up 50 Years On Air

Bob Perkins, who has been playing jazz on Philadelphia’s airwaves for over 50 years, is set to retire from radio. Last Sunday, Perkins announced during his Sunday Jazz Brunch show on Temple University’s WRTI-FM that April 2nd will be his last show.

Perkins confirmed his decision to The Philadelphia Inquirer, but he won’t be turning off the mic just yet. He will be launching a new podcast, Stay Tuned with Bob Perkins, to continue his storytelling. After a stroke in 2019, he traded in his weekday afternoon air shift for the Sunday position, and says he looks forward to not having to watch the clock.

In a previous interview, WRTI station manager David Conant said, “Bob is jazz radio. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of the music and the musicians, and has known many of the greats. Bob’s staying power is a testament to his greatness.”