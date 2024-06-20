Jim Antes, Greg Beran Ascend to Top Sales Roles at Beasley Philly

Beasley Media Group has made dual sales management promotions for its Philadelphia radio operations. Jim Antes will now serve as the cluster’s Director of Sales and Greg Beran has risen to Digital Sales Manager.

Antes previously served as Station Manager of WJBR in Wilmington, DE before the station was divested for $5 million in October and he was moved to manage new business development. He will oversee sales for Beasley’s five FM, one AM, and two HD stations in the Philadelphia area, including WMMR, WMGK, WXTU, BEN-FM (WBEN), and 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN).

Antes commented, “I am honored and thrilled to lead this dynamic sales team. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth, I am excited to drive our sales initiatives to new heights.”

Cluster Manager Paul Blake said, “Jim Antes’ leadership and passion have been a driving influence within our company, making him the perfect choice for Director of Sales. Jim’s ability to inspire and motivate his team, combined with his deep understanding of the market, positions him to lead our sales division to new heights. His exceptional ability to build strong relationships with both advertisers and employees has been instrumental in our success and will continue to drive our growth.”

Beran steps up from senior digital account executive. He remarked, “I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the leadership team for these incredible brands. Beasley has created an unmatched culture here in Philadelphia and I look forward to working with this team of marketing experts on growing digital revenue through our full-service approach and creative ideas. Thank you to the Beasley Family & Leadership.”

Regarding Beran’s promotion, Blake added, “Greg has grown within our company, consistently demonstrating innovative thinking and a keen understanding of the digital landscape. His commitment to excellence and ability to drive digital sales initiatives have set him apart as a dynamic and influential leader. Greg’s promotion to Digital Sales Manager is a testament to his hard work, creativity, and strategic mindset, all of which will play a crucial role in our continued success in the digital arena.”