Jim Antes Heads to WJBR in Delaware

Jim Antes will make a homecoming to Beasley Media Group when he heads to Delaware to serve as the station manager of WJBR (99.5 FM) in Wilmington.

Antes will also work as the web presence director on behalf of Beasley’s Philadelphia and Wilmington-based stations, the company announced on Wednesday.

He most recently worked as the market president and content officer at Townsquare Media in Monmouth and Ocean City, New Jersey. Before that, he worked as the general sales manager of Beasley’s rock station WWMR (93.3 FM) in the Delaware Valley.

“I could not be more excited to rejoin the Beasley Media Group family in Wilmington and Philadelphia,” Antes said. “I am extremely thankful for this opportunity and the opportunity to work again with these heritage radio brands and talented people in both markets. In addition, I am eager to continue to help Beasley execute their digital strategy and provide our clients with integrated marketing solutions.”

Antes will be succeeding Mart DeLisi, who will move back to Philadelphia and serve as an account executive for WXTU-FM, WMMR-FM, WMGK-FM and WBEN-FM.

“As sorry as we were to see Jim leave three years ago, we’re more excited about his return,” Joe Bell, Beasley’s vice president and market manager, said on Wednesday. “During his previous time with us, Jim’s leadership helped to drive revenue and build incredible sales teams, as well as create relationships inside and outside our company that propelled the Philly cluster to exceptional success. We’re ecstatic to welcome him back to our Philly family and our incredible team of leaders!”