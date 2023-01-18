Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO

After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year.

A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program.

“The people of Kansas City have invited me into their cars and homes for so many years,” Urich said in a statement. “I would like to personally thank them for letting me be a part of their lives. It’s the greatest honor, really. The 94.9 KCMO audience and staff have been the pinnacle of my radio career. My family is moving to be closer to my wife’s incredible new opportunity. I want to say a sincere thank you for supporting me and my family”

“We’re extremely happy for Kelly and his family,” Jim Fox, the operations manager at Cumulus Kansas City, said on Wednesday. “His generosity both on and off the air will be missed. No specific timeline has been established, but with shoes like Kelly’s to fill, we wanted to start our search early. Until a replacement is named, Kelly and Mackenzie will continue to wake up Kansas City on 94.9 KCMO. Throughout 2023, expect a celebration of his incredible career with more experiences, more trips, more prizes and more tickets to more concerts.”

Donna Baker, the regional vice president and market manager of Cumulus Kansas City, said Urich was active in the local community, participating in the Bike MS event for 25 years and raising funds and awareness for KU Pediatrics Children’s Miracle Network.

“Kelly is always first to raise his hand and help the KC community,” Baker affirmed. “His leadership earned the inaugural ‘Above and Beyond Award’ from the media and advertising community’s KC Media Mix. Kelly’s peers selected him Radio Personality of the Year and 94.9 KCMO Radio Station of the Year in 2022. Listeners and clients alike appreciate Kelly’s effervescent and engaging personality, and he has definitely made his mark on Kansas City broadcasting. We wish him all the best in his retirement, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”