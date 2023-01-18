Bob Sherman Ends WFUV Show

Bob Sherman, the host of WFUV (90.7 FM) New York’s Woody’s Children is ending the program after more than five decades.

The final broadcasts of Woody’s Children are scheduled to air Sunday, January 22 and Sunday, January 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

The contemporary and historic folk show ran on WFUV for 24 years and aired on WQXR (105.9 FM) in New Jersey for 30 years before that.

“It’s been a great run — 54 years!” Sherman said. “I’ll miss doing the program, but I’m delighted that the spirit of Woody’s Children will live on.”

“While Bob’s Woody’s Children has reached its conclusion, its impact and influence will endure,” Rich McLaughin, the program director at WFUV, said on Wednesday. “Bob is truly one of a kind. We’re all grateful for his remarkable contributions to radio, the folk music community, and WFUV. As Pete Seeger once said, we’re all Woody’s Children. After nearly 55 years on the radio dial, Woody is as much Sherman as he is Guthrie.”

The station says it will announce plans for the 4 p.m. time slot in the near future.