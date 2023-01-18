Cox Media Announces Promotions in Miami

Cox Media Group announced several promotions for its Miami business.

On Wednesday, Phil Michaels-Trueba was elevated to the role of director of operations for four stations, including WFEZ (93.1 FM), WEDR (99.1 FM), WFLC (97.3 FM) and WHQT (105.1 FM). Michaels-Trueba started with Cox Media in 1991, and has been working in the South Florida market ever since.

“For years, Phil has made innumerable contributions to our market’s success and has earned this position through his passion for excellence and clear performance,” Ralph Renzi, the vice president and general manager of Cox Media’s Miami business, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to witness his growth, and I’m excited to see him perform in this new role.”

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity and continue to be inspired by the talented people I have the privilege of working with every day,” said Michaels-Trueba. “There’s already an unparalleled synergy among our Miami stations. I look forward to working with our teams to amplify this special connection and drive even more success across these four radio brands.”

Additionally, WEDR’s DJ Nasty has been promoted to the assistant program director role at the station, and Shelby Rushin at WHQT has been elevated to the same position at her station.

“t’s rewarding when you can promote from within your organization,” Michaels-Trueba continued. “DJ Nasty and Shelby know and understand the format, the market, and our listeners, which is key in continuing our success. Their connection to South Florida and their vision and strategic approach draw on each of the brand’s rich legacies and position these stations for continued success.”