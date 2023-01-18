Dan Nelson Promoted to VP, Marketing at Salem

Dan Nelson has been promoted to the role of vice president of Salem Media Group’s events and marketing.

In his new role, Nelson will focus on expanding both Salem Media’s brand image and revenue generation in the area of special events and travel experiences.

“Dan and I have worked together since my earliest days at Salem. He always impressed me as one of those people that can take an idea and bring it to life,” Dave Santrella, the CEO of Salem Media, said in a statement. “To this day, I can give Danny just the seed of an idea and the next thing you know he has a full-blown working model. I am thrilled to see Danny get this well-deserved promotion.”

“Dan has consistently set a high standard for everything he has undertaken,” Salem Media’s President of Broadcast Media Allen Power said. “His talents are many, including creativity, attention to detail, excellence in follow-through, and giftedness in visual marketing and production. Perhaps, his greatest strength is his ability to work with leaders at literally every level of our company to advance Salem’s brand and image. He does all of this with passion, humility, and a great sense of humor. If you look up the definition of ‘go-to’ person, it’s highly likely you’ll see Dan’s smiling face.”

Nelson joined Salem in 2001 as a promotions director for its Chicago-area stations, and was appointed national promotions director in 2013 when Salem’s National Promotions Department launched (the department was re-branded to Salem Events and Marketing five years later, and Nelson became the director of that department).