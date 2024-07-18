Katz: Radio Advertising Gives Casinos A ‘Winning Hand’

With the rise of local casinos into mega-resorts offering dining, spas, and concerts outside the realm of gaming, Katz Radio Group’s latest case study reveals casinos that leverage radio advertising significantly enhance guest interest and visitation intent.

The study encompassed brand lift studies for casinos with substantial radio advertising campaigns.

The findings underscore that a majority of casino-goers are positively influenced by radio advertisements. Seventy percent of respondents acknowledged the effectiveness of radio ads in sparking excitement about casino offerings. 63% expressed that radio ads could prompt them to explore more about the casinos, potentially leading them to visit websites, read reviews, or discuss their plans with friends.

Results also indicated a notable increase in consumer interest, with a 22% average rise in intent to visit among those exposed to the radio ads.

Knowing this, casinos would be wise to shift more ad dollars into AM/FM.

Nielsen analysis already underscores the urgency for advertisers to evolve media strategies largely centered around linear TV, connected TV, and digital platforms. It revealed that simply increasing the share of CTV and digital media does not compensate for the diminishing reach of linear TV, contradicting common assumptions. In fact, such adjustments showed no significant enhancement in audience reach, even when CTV and digital comprised up to 60% of the media mix.

In contrast, incorporating AM/FM radio into these media plans significantly boosted campaign reach. This was particularly evident among the one-third of Americans who are light TV viewers, watching less than two hours a day. For this group, AM/FM radio can increase reach by 29 points, demonstrating its effectiveness in capturing an audience that TV and CTV fail to engage.