SoundStack and Barometer Launch Curated Audio Ad Packs

Audio-as-a-service provider SoundStack has announced a new partnership with brand suitability and contextual targeting platform Barometer to offer curated “supply packs” for audio advertisers.

The partnership allows SoundStack to leverage Barometer’s data categorization at the podcast show and episode level, facilitating targeting based on variables like host gender, content category, genre, keywords, topic sentiment, and brand safety. The SoundStack Marketplace provides more than six billion global audio ad opportunities each month through its 14,000 publisher partners.

The collaboration adds to Barometer and the Alive Podcast Network’s MOSAIC initiative.

Barometer CEO Tamara Zubatiy commented, “We’re proud to provide transparent supply data that helps make SoundStack Marketplace an even more robust audio ad exchange. More data-driven options for demand partners and their advertisers to accurately target the types of podcast content they need means better return on their investment in audio. That makes the market healthier for everyone.”

SoundStack Chief Operating Officer Mike Reznick added, “As the largest independent audio marketplace, it is critical that SoundStack provide our demand partners with the largest selection of curated and targeted podcasts. This ensures that ad campaigns, including reach extension campaigns, deliver and perform for advertisers in our marketplace, and provide solid monetization for our publisher partners.”