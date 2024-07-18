Veteran Broadcaster Lou Dobbs Passes Away at 78

Radio and television news personality Lou Dobbs has passed away at the age of 78. The news was broken by former President Donald Trump on social media. His final radio position was as the host of Lou Dobbs Sunday on Red Apple Media’s 77 WABC. No cause of death was disclosed.

Outside of his past radio role hosting Lou Dobbs Radio, he was a prominent figure in television news, starting his career at CNN in 1980 where he hosted Moneyline, which was later renamed Lou Dobbs Tonight. He continued at CNN until 2009. He moved the show to Fox Business in 2011.

His time at Fox Business ended in 2021 following the cancellation of his show amid legal controversies related to the 2020 election and Dominion Voting Systems.

In his statement, Trump praised Dobbs as a “friend, and truly incredible journalist, reporter, and talent,” adding, “He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Fox News Media released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry.

A CNN Spokesperson said, “Lou was one of the CNN originals, who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children and his family.”