Kim Williams Promoted to iHeart Alaska and Hawaii Area President

iHeartMedia has appointed Kim Williams as the broadcaster’s new Alaska and Hawaii Area President. She will oversee 17 stations across Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Honolulu. The transition – effective October 1 – follows the retirement of Andy Lohman.

Previously, Williams served as Market President for Fairbanks, with past roles as Account Executive for Pacific Star AM/FM and Sales Manager for Clear Channel Communications in Anchorage. She will report directly to Division President Dan Lankford.

Dan Lankford commented, “I have had the privilege of working with Kim over the past four years while she served as Market President for Fairbanks. I’m excited to see Kim’s passion and experience expand to all of the iHeartMedia stations across the entire Alaska and Hawaii area.”

Williams said, “I am grateful to iHeart and thrilled for the opportunity to work with these incredible markets. Alaska and Hawaii are two of the most diverse, extreme, and beautiful states. I’m incredibly proud to learn from and contribute to our amazing teams in Honolulu, Fairbanks, and Anchorage.”