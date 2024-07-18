Nashville Radio Staples Woody & Jim Return On A New Signal

Less than three months after being let go from their Nashville radio home of 25 years, morning duo Woody & Jim are returning to the air in the Music City. Cromwell Media has hired Woody Wood and Jim Chandler to launch the new 93.3 Totally Hits Nashville (WQZQ).

Woody and Jim were laid off by iHeartMedia Nashville in May after decades on 107.5 The River (WRVW). Cromwell’s rebranding effort replaces the previous Classic Hits 93.3 as of Monday, July 22. The show and the station can be heard in the suburbs of Nashville on 95.1 and 102.9 WBUZ-HD4 in Rutherford County as well as 102.5 WPRT-HD4 in Pegram.

General Manager Shawn Fort commented, “We are beyond excited to have Woody & Jim join our team. Their ability to not only entertain but connect and give back to the community perfectly aligns with our motto at Cromwell Media of ‘making a difference where you are.’ After our first meeting with them, we knew we had to make this happen. Woody & Jim are back, and they found the perfect home.”

Cromwell Media President Bayard ‘Bud’ Walters said, “We are glad that Middle Tennessee can hear Woody & Jim once again on all of these platforms. We look forward to growing together. Welcome back!”

Woody and Jim added, “We’ve missed our listeners and are excited to reconnect with them. We’re ready to bring back the fun and make mornings something to look forward to.”