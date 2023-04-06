Hurricane Season Extended For WCMC

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to extend their partnership with Capitol Broadcasting Company’s 99.9 FM The Fan (WCMC) as the flagship station of the Hurricanes Radio Network. The new contract lasts for three years, until the end of the 2025-26 NHL season.

The agreement includes a simulcast of Bally Sports South’s television broadcast of Hurricanes games as well as pre-and-post-game shows.

“We are happy to extend our affiliation with Capitol Broadcasting, which has provided a radio home for so much of our time in North Carolina,” said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell.

“We’re really excited about continuing our long-standing relationship with the Carolina Hurricanes,” said Brian Grube, General Manager of Radio at Capitol Broadcasting. “We’re looking forward to providing more great audio coverage across multiple platforms.”