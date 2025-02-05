FCC Chairman Joins Bipartisan Push to Keep AM Radio in Cars

For the first time since the bill’s original introduction in 2023, the FCC’s Brendan Carr is speaking up publicly in favor of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. The Chairman issued a statement praising the bill after it was passed from committee to the Senate floor.

Chairman Carr said, “Millions of Americans depend on the value of AM radio and the local news that AM broadcasters offer in communities across the country. Just last week, I visited parts of North Carolina that had been hit hard by Hurricane Helene, and I heard firsthand the stories of people that could only access lifesaving information in the days following the storm by tuning their radios to the AM band.”

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act is now set for a full Senate vote after clearing the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The bill, led by Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX), would require AM radio in vehicles as a safety feature. Over 40 senators have co-sponsored the new legislation so far.

Now the Act goes to new Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s desk to await a vote.

“That is why I want to applaud Chairman Cruz and Senator Markey for their strong leadership and the Commerce Committee for successfully advancing this bill. By ensuring that AM radios remain in new vehicles, their legislation will help keep this linchpin of our emergency response system in place and also ensure that Americans can continue to access relevant news, information, and entertainment programming. I hope the full Senate can move this bill forward quickly,” Carr added.

Carr joins the ranks of Commissioners who have voiced support for AM radio and the bipartisan legislation, including Democratic Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Anna Gomez.