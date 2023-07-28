Washington DC Reacts To AM Act’s Passage To Senate Floor

The AM For Every Vehicle Act, which mandates AM radios in vehicles as a safety measure, has been approved by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and moved onto the Senate floor for a potential full vote. Led by Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the bill has gathered 27 cosponsors, exceeding half of the 51 votes needed to pass by simple majority. The schedule for a full Senate vote remains uncertain as Congress enters a month-long recess starting this Saturday and extending through Labor Day.

Here’s what voices across DC had to say about the passage:

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt

“NAB applauds today’s Senate Commerce Committee passage of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. This legislation will ensure that the tens of millions of AM radio listeners across the country retain access to local news, diverse community programming and emergency information. Moreover, this legislation enables AM radio’s continued role as the backbone of the nation’s Emergency Alert System.”

“We thank Sens. Markey and Cruz, Chair Cantwell and the bipartisan cosponsors of this bill for their leadership to safeguard AM radio’s pivotal role in keeping the public informed when disaster strikes. We urge swift passage of this important legislation.”

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Co-Sponsor

“Today’s vote to advance the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act sends a clear signal to carmakers. AM radio is an essential communication tool during emergencies, and for decades has been a source of news, entertainment, sports, and music for tens of millions of drivers. I thank Senator Cruz for his partnership as we work to cut through the noise and uphold access to AM radio as we plug into our clean energy, all-electric future.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Co-Sponsor

“AM radio serves a critical function during emergencies. It reliably gets important information to the public, which is why several former FEMA administrators and representatives of the emergency response community have called for AM radio to remain in vehicles. AM radio is also vital to free expression and viewpoint diversity. With low barriers to entry, it allows Americans, especially conservatives, to communicate their points of view and help free speech flourish. I am proud to have worked with Senator Markey and our colleagues on both sides of the aisle on this legislation. It will have a big impact on our constituents who make AM radio part of their daily lives.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Co-Sponsor

“Minnesotans look to AM radio for everything from news and weather updates to music and sports scores. It’s critical to protect AM radio for our communities, but right now, it’s on the chopping block. That’s why I’ve been working to pass the AM for Every Vehicle Act, and now this legislation is one step closer to becoming law.”

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Geoffrey Starks

“AM radio plays a critical role in our public safety infrastructure. As seven former heads of FEMA have explained, AM’s resiliency combined with the long distances AM signals propagate means ‘the success of the National Public Warning System hinges on the use of AM radio.’ I agree. Americans know in times of emergency that they can turn to AM radio. I applaud Congress for its bipartisan action to ensure the continued reception of AM signals in all vehicles.”