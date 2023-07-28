‘The Pen Pals Podcast’ Finds A New Pal and Partner In Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network has signed another comedy podcast to its ranks. Rory Scovel and Daniel Van Kirk’s The Pen Pals Podcast is now a part of the iHeartPodcast Network via Big Money Players.

The podcast revolves around answering listener letters on a wide spectrum of topics with guest appearances from celebrities such as Will Ferrell, Conan O’Brien, and Mandy Moore, among others. The Pen Pals Podcast delves into myriad subjects from free will to traffic etiquette and beyond.

Scovel is known for his work alongside Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty and on Physical and The House with Ferrell. Van Kirk is a successful stand-up comedian and regular on Bob’s Burgers.