OpenWeb Explores The Community Economy In New Podcast

OpenWeb, a leader in premium community engagement solutions, has unveiled The Community Exchange Podcast. The podcast will delve into the expansion of the community economy, a rapidly evolving ecosystem comprised of publishers, creators, advertisers, and users on the open internet.

Mitch Hansen, OpenWeb’s Vice President of Marketing, hosts The Community Exchange Podcast, with each episode presenting interviews with pioneers in publishing, advertising, content, and tech, alongside insights from OpenWeb’s team of industry veterans. OpenWeb CEO and founder Nadav Shoval expressed his enthusiasm about creating a platform for valuable discussions surrounding the community economy’s opportunities and challenges.

The inaugural episode features a discussion with Jeremy Hlavacek, Experian Marketing Services’ Chief Commercial Officer. In the conversation, Hlavacek emphasizes the criticality of data and ad tech capabilities for brands and consumers, striking a balance with enhanced respect for users’ privacy. He also discusses the ongoing narrative around the impending ‘death of cookies’, suggesting that the focus should instead be on the growing channels that don’t use cookies, such as streaming television and CTV.

Future episodes of The Community Exchange Podcast promise an array of distinguished guests, including Noam Bardin, Angela Johnson, Peter Wang, and Rose Jackson. This podcast launch follows a phase of significant growth for OpenWeb, which recently raised $170M in Series F funding, increasing its total valuation to $1.5 billion.