The Smithsonian Adds News Perspective Podcast To Audio Lineup

The Smithsonian Institution’s Smithsonian Magazine has unveiled There’s More to That, reflecting a fresh understanding of critical global issues. The podcast is hosted by the magazine’s Chris Klimek and joins the Smithsonian’s podcast roster, all created in partnership with PRX, including Sidedoor, Portraits, and AirSpace. New episodes are released every alternate Thursday.

Episodes currently available delve into the narratives of two major movies, Oppenheimer and Barbie. Minesh Bacrania, a physicist turned photographer, recounts his time capturing images inside the confidential labs at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the birthplace of the first nuclear weapon. Concurrently, Smithsonian Magazine writer Andy Kifer delves into the intricacies of Oppenheimer’s genius. Journalist Emily Tamkin, meanwhile, examines the evolution (or lack thereof) of Ken, Barbie’s perpetual companion.

Smithsonian Media Senior Vice President Denise Elliott expressed, “We are excited to bring Smithsonian magazine’s award-winning content to the public on this platform. This podcast is sure to draw in new listeners and expose them to Smithsonian’s expert storytelling.”

PRX’s Chief of Business Development and Content Jason Saldanha said, “The podcast creators at Smithsonian magazine embody curiosity and entertainment in the pursuit of knowledge, and PRX is the production partner for this adventurous new podcast. We’re thrilled to help bring the Smithsonian magazine’s audio storytelling to listeners everywhere.”