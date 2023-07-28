University of Utah Brings Back ‘U Rising’ Podcast

Under the leadership of President Taylor Randall, the University of Utah’s U Rising podcast has been relaunched, highlighting the school’s research and initiatives. The podcast is hosted by university insiders Chris Nelson and Julie Kiefer.

Chris Nelson, Chief University Relations Officer and Secretary to the University, has over 26 years of higher education and academic health care communication experience. Julie Kiefer, Associate Director of Science Communications at University of Utah Health, leverages her Ph.D. in biochemistry and 15 years of science communication experience.

U Rising’s first episode, set to debut on August 1, will feature an interview with Chase Hagood, Senior Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Undergraduate Studies. Listeners can expect upcoming conversations about the Utah Bionic Leg, the impact of dust on snowmelt, and a prize-winning idea from a doctoral student at the Wilkes Center.

“Candid conversations with the amazing people doing the important work of the university—that’s U Rising,” said Nelson.

Kiefer added, “U Rising will help listeners understand how the U’s discoveries and innovations are making a difference in our state and way beyond.”