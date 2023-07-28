Guy David Hops Into Riverside, CA Mornings At K-Frog

Audacy Riverside, CA, is introducing Guy David as the new co-host of Kelli & Guy on K-FROG (KFRG/KXFG). He joins Kelli Green on the morning show. Prior to joining K-FROG, he hosted a current affairs talk show on KSHP 107.1 in Las Vegas.

David began his career in 2016 at The Bull 107.1 (WFON) in Fond Du Lac, WI, where his morning show was recognized as Wisconsin’s Best Morning Show by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. In 2017, he transitioned to KYGO in Denver as a morning show host, receiving nominations for both ACM and CMA Awards.

Audacy Riverside Market Manager Michael Valenzuela commented, “We’re delighted to have Guy David join the K-FROG family as our morning show co-host. With his genuine passion for country music and Kelli’s infectious energy, we’re confident they’ll create a dynamic and unforgettable morning show experience for our loyal listeners in Riverside.”

David added, “With my love of Southern California, Country radio and being at a legendary station around a legendary team, this was too good an opportunity to ignore. K-FROG helped me develop my love for Country music years ago and now being a part of the team is a truly special feeling.”