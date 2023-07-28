Nikki Hilton Joins Alpha Media Anchorage As Market Manager

Alpha Media has appointed Nikki Hilton as Market Manager for their stations in Anchorage and Wasilla, Alaska. She replaces longtime Market Manager Scott Smith, who announced his retirement in January.

Hilton, an industry veteran with over 28 years of experience in broadcast media in both Canada and the US, was previously the Senior Vice President of Sales at iHeartMedia in Spokane, Washington. She is also actively involved in nonprofit work, volunteering for organizations such as Autism Speaks and the Children’s Miracle Network, and serving on the board of directors of Believe In Me.

Alpha Media Regional President and Chief Compliance Officer Bill McElveen commented, “After our longtime Market Manager in Alaska, Scott Smith, announced his retirement in January, we’ve been searching nationwide for an outstanding candidate to lead our terrific team in Anchorage and Wasilla. We found that leader in Nikki Hilton. Nikki is a remarkable person and media expert and brings all of Alpha’s Core Values to our Alaska markets.”

Hilton stated, “I look forward to growing and nurturing the great potential of not only this market and these stations, but more importantly, this live and local team. The power of radio lives and breathes in Alaska, and I am proud to lead this amazing group.”