Keith Lawless To Manage Hubbard Radio’s Chicago Hub

In August of last year, 25-year Cox Media Group Manager and 2016 Radio Ink Radio Wayne winner for Market Manager of the Year told us he was departing CMG to take a year to focus on his family.

That year is up and with it comes Hubbard Radio’s announcement that Lawless is joining the company as Vice President and Market Manager for its Chicago operations. Hubbard Chicago’s portfolio includes four notable stations: 101.9 The Mix (WTMX), The Drive (WDRV/WWDV), and WSHE 100.3.

When Lawless left CMG, he was Regional Vice President overseeing Houston and Tampa. Before Cox, Lawless held various sales and management roles with Clear Channel, Paxson Communications, Reier Broadcasting, and Gross Communications.

Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Morris expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We are pleased to welcome Keith to Hubbard Radio and look forward to watching him put his unique talents and experience to work with our great team in Chicago.”

Lawless responded, “Thank you to Ginny Morris for this opportunity. I’m honored to join the Hubbard organization in their 100th year of broadcasting.”