Long-time Cox Media Group Manager and 2016 Radio Ink Radio Wayne winner for Market Manager of the year Keith Lawless is leaving CMG after 25 years.

Lawless tells Radio Ink he’s departing on good terms with the company and plans to spend the next 6 months to a year focusing on family.

Lawless has been with CMG in Tampa for the entire 25 years. He added the Houston market to his responsibilities last year.