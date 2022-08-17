Sneak Peek At CRS 2023

Country Radio Seminar is offering a sneak peek at the upcoming CRS 2023 agenda during the next installment of CRS360. Joey Tack (CRS ’23 Agenda Chair), Brent Michaels (CRS 2023 Agenda Vice Chair and CRB Board Member), Warner Music Nashville’s Tim Foisset, and Big Machine Records GM Clay Hunnicutt, along with moderator and CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis are all involved in the Sneak Peek event August 24.

“The CRS board and Agenda Committee have been working together since the Spring, and we’re excited to share what is being planned for CRS 2023,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director. ” On the eve of early bird registration opening, the August episode of CRS360 will offer a sneak peek at sessions, speakers, research, panel concepts, and more”

Sneak Peek is a one-day-only Early Bird Registration event August 25 tha that will save $100 off of the Registration.