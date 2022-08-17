Soundboard Podcast Release

Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning country artist Ty Herndon has launched a new podcast titled “Soundboard”. The podcast features conversations with high-profile artists discussing their struggles and wins along their mental fitness journeys.

“This podcast is all about using the power each of us has to turn up the positive voices in our heads and turn down those negative thoughts that creep in and sow doubt and despair,” said Herndon. “I’m looking forward to speaking with some of my amazing fellow artists in music and entertainment about how they stay mentally fit amid the chaos of all that life throws at them personally and professionally.”

The debut episode features LeAnn Rimes in conversation with Herndon. Others scheduled to appear include CMT Host Cody Alan, country singer-songwriter Michael Ray, Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-Winning singer-songwriter Crystal Lewis, and rising viral pop sensation, Auti.

Episodes drop every other Wednesdays.