40 Years Is Enough

After 43 years on air mornings with Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Dave Read, longtime Cape Cod resident and WOCN-FM (Ocean 104.7) morning show host, is retiring. CCB Media wasting no time filling the slot welcoming John Willis, who cracks the mic on Labor Day.

“Radio has been a passion of mine, starting back in college. And now after 43 years, it’s time for me to commit more time to my family and friends. Informing and entertaining the Cape has been the highlight of my professional life and I will miss it,” said Read. “Our listeners, and my colleagues and friends will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Dave understood the importance of local radio and the connection with our listeners, our community, and clients,” said Greg Bone, CCB Owner. “Dave and I have worked together for 43 years and developed a special relationship that I will miss on a daily basis, but now he can spend more time with his family and pursuing his various interests, and I am happy for him.”

“Dave and I have worked together for a decade and knew his retirement time was near as we entered 2022,” said Brian Barth, GM. “Dave is a family man and it is understandable he wants to spend more time with them. I want to thank Dave for his dedication, his passion, and his professionalism over my time here. His guidance and desire to help find a new morning show host was critical for us.”