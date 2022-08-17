NAB Honors Jacobs Brothers

The National Association of Broadcasters 2022 National Radio Award will be presented to research and consulting experts Fred and Paul Jacobs. The award will be presented at NAB Show New York during the Marconi Radio Awards on October 19.

“Radio broadcasters rely on Fred and Paul Jacobs for their industry-leading research and market insights to help them innovate, better serve listeners and reach new audiences,” said Curtis LeGeyt, President/CEO. “We are delighted to present this honor to the Jacobs brothers for their decades-long leadership and commitment to radio.”

“Paul and I are thrilled to receive this recognition together. It marks a significant accomplishment for our company,” said Fred Jacobs. “Our entire team has been committed to helping broadcasters deal with a changing media landscape, adapt to new generations of listeners, and develop strategic digital media plans. This prestigious award is validation of that work.”

The award will be presented at NAB Show New York during the Marconi Radio Award. This marks the first time the award has been given to two people.