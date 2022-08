Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters has signed Dr. Laura Brodian to host classical concert programming. She will be the M-F Noon-5p.m. host on KMZT (KMOZART AM 1260/105.1 HD 4).

Station manager Saul Levine said the move is to put the station in direct competition with cross town rival KUSC-FM.

Dr. Brodian has been on the air before with KMZT. She is also a VO talent and former voice of the Delta Symphony and Delta Jazz for Delta Airlines. She goes on the air August 29.