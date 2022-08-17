Former Megaphone Co-Founder Joins AdLarge

AdLarge has hired Matt Turck to a newly created position of Head of Podcast Growth and Strategy. Turck, co-founder of Megaphone, which Spotify bought in 2020, was most recently the Head of Megaphone Publisher Solutions at Spotify.

Turck will oversee revenue development, partnership growth and contribute to the overall strategy of the podcast portfolio.

Prior to joining Megaphone, Turck was the Publisher of Slate.Prior to Slate, Turck spent 20 years with Time Incorporated, holding several positions, including Publisher/President of This Old House and Associate Publisher of Time magazine.

“Partnering with Cathy and the Adlarge team for many years, I’ve gained enormous respect for their leadership in podcasting,” said Turck. “Now, I’m thrilled to be in a position to help Adlarge continue to shape the industry.”

Cathy Csukas, AdLarge Co-CEO commented on the announcement, “Matt brings an abundance of experience and expertise to the AdLarge team. With the speed at which the marketplace continues to move, it’s wonderful to have him on board to help us continue our expansion as well as provide exceptional service and products to the industry.”