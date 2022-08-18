Smartless, NPR Make Big Moves on Edison Chart

While the top six podcasts held steady on the latest Edison Research report, which covers Q3 2021 through the end of Q2 of this year, NPR News Now was up 3 spots and Smartless moved up 4.

Two shows made their first appearance in the top 50: “The Glenn Beck Program” and “Ear Biscuits.”

Returning to the top 50 were “Last Podcast On the Left” and “Pardon My Take.” The comedy-horror “Last Podcast on the Left” saw the largest increase among the top 50 shows, going from 60th to 38th.

Here are the top 20 shows from Edison Research’s latest report (Q3 2021 – Q2 2022) are:



Edison Podcast Metrics measures podcasts by relative audience size and demographics of all podcast networks in the U.S. It’s measurement is based on actual podcast listening, not downloads, and does not require an opt-in from podcast networks.