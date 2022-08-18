Politics Translates Into Big Money

The Wyoming primary race was the 25th most expensive house race ever in terms of money spent. While radio didn’t get the biggest chunk of the $5.3 million spent, it did get a nice haul.

The radio industry is looking forward to the back half of 2022 filled with competitive House and Senate races to help bulk up their revenue pots. The majority of political revenue will be reported in the 4th quarter for radio, however, a big primary battle like we saw in Wyoming is always welcome.

AdImpact is reporting that from the $5.3M spent in the primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat between Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman, radio’s total was $808,000.

The incumbent Cheney was crushed in that race because of her well-documented opposition to former President Donald Trump highlighted by her leadership position on the January 6th committee.

Cheney’s campaign spent more than twice as much as Hageman, who was endorsed by Trump in the race. Cheney’s campaign doled out $2.2M to Hageman’s $1M.

Hageman spent top dollar on TV and cable, Cheney more in digital and radio.

AdImpact is projecting a total of $9.7 billion will be spent in political advertising this year. If that total becomes reality it will exceed 2020 by about $700 million.