It’s on To Washington

iHeartMedia announced that Nikki Hilton has been named Senior Vice President of Sales for the company’s six stations in Spokane. Hilton moves to Spokane from iHeart’s Harrisburg cluster where she was Director of Strategic Partnerships. She also managed the Total Traffic and Weather Network business for eight iHeartMedia markets in the Pennsylvania Area.

Hilton will report to Steve Darnell, Area President for the iHeartMedia Pacific Region who said, Nikki is a rising star in our company. “She’s got a winning attitude, great energy, and drive. Her proven track record of putting iHeartMedia’s incredible assets to work for our advertising partners and coaching others to do the same makes her the perfect choice to lead our sales team in Spokane.”

“I’m excited to lead our sales team in Spokane,” said Hilton. “It gives me great pride to grow with a media company that embraces helping our advertising partners evolve in how they tell their story through the power of audio and digital.”

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Spokane market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.