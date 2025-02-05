Rush Limbaugh’s Bo Snerdley Gets Second Show Syndication

Red Apple Audio Networks has added The Rush Hour with James Golden to its syndicated offerings. Golden is best known for his tenure as producer of The Rush Limbaugh Show, where he became known by the on-air pseudonym Bo Snerdley.

The one-hour weekday show blends daily news updates with music history, originating from flagship station 77WABC in New York City. In addition to The Rush Hour, Golden also hosts The James Golden Show, a Saturday morning program syndicated across more than 30 affiliates by Red Apple since June. His programs saw him recently awarded the Best Editorial/Commentary Award from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Golden said, “I am looking forward to connecting every day with listeners in markets all across the US. During The Rush Hour, we take a look at events that occurred during the day, but we also take a break and have a little fun, too.”

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis said, “Many of his listeners remember him from the Rush Limbaugh days, but the audience growth he is experiencing is solely on his own talent. His insights on politics, combined with his love for talk radio, have made him a phenomenal success.”