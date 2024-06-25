Longtime Limbaugh Producer James Golden Gets Syndicated

Red Apple Audio Networks has syndicated The James Golden Show, hosted by James Golden, on Saturday mornings. Golden, also known on-air as Bo Snerdley, worked with the late Rush Limbaugh for almost thirty years as a producer.

Before working with Rush, Golden co-hosted a call-in show in the 1990s on WABC with Joel Santisteban and returned to the station following Limbaugh’s passing in 2021. The three-hour program offers a mix of news, interviews, and entertainment, and is carried by 24 stations, including three markets within the top ten nationwide.

Alongside his syndicated Saturday show, Golden also hosts Bo Snerdley’s Rush Hour on weekday afternoons on 77 WABC in New York. His contributions to radio were recently honored with the Best Editorial/Commentary Award from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis said, “Presenting listeners with captivating, interesting programming and big-name hosts always wins, and we have seen proof of that with our growing weekend audience. Our listeners on WABC Radio have gravitated towards the interesting programs we deliver on weekends, including The James Golden Show on Saturday mornings.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “James’ Saturday show has been a great success for WABC Radio, and we’re delighted to offer the program to stations across the country. James’ commentary on the news and events in our world has a unique perspective that listeners respond to. His call-in guests have a lot to say, making for an exciting radio program.”

Golden remarked, “WABC Radio has given me a terrific platform and I’m excited to join Red Apple Audio Networks and interact with listeners across the U.S. again. My thanks to John and Chad for their support and adding my weekend program to the Red Apple Audio Networks’ lineup.”