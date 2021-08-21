Bo Joins Daily Lineup at WABC

Red Apple Group has announced that James Golden, a.k.a. Bo Snerdley, will host the 4P-5P weekday slot on WABC-AM in New York City. He will continue to host his Saturday morning show on the station. Golden replaces Lidia Curanaj.who had been hosting that hour.

Golden, who for more than 30 years worked on The Rush Limbaugh Show, is now the host of the 4 to 5 p.m. hour every weekday on 77 WABC in New York. In addition, The WABC James Golden Show is simulcast on Red Apple Media’s 107.1 WLIR-FM in the Hamptons.

Golden co-hosted a political call-in show on WABC from 1992 to 1998, while simultaneously working on The Rush Limbaugh Show.

“Our lineup is stronger than ever, and we’re proud to be America’s news/talk leader!” exclaimed Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC. “I was struck by James’s deep knowledge of all issues, his personal perspectives on culture, government, and life. James played an integral part of the Rush Limbaugh Show success and the impact that had on America. Now, hosting his own weekday and weekend programs on 77 WABC, James will continue to advocate for positive change in America.”