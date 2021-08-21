Conservative talk radio host Phil Valentine has died following a one-month battle with COVID-19. He was 61 years old. Valentine’s passing was announced by SuperTalk 99.7 in Nashville Saturday afternoon.
Let’s see, now, how quickly and how many depraved moral degenerates jump on here to figuratively dance on Valentine’s grave.
Deepest condolences to his family; may he rest in peace. He was one of the good guys.