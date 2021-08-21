Phil Valentine Has Died

By
Radio Ink
-
1

Conservative talk radio host Phil Valentine has died following a one-month battle with COVID-19. He was 61 years old. Valentine’s passing was announced by SuperTalk 99.7 in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Let’s see, now, how quickly and how many depraved moral degenerates jump on here to figuratively dance on Valentine’s grave.

    Deepest condolences to his family; may he rest in peace. He was one of the good guys.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here