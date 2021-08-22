Eddie is Back

Eddie Mendoza, known as DJ Eddie One, returns to Spanish Broadcasting System’s KXOL Mega 96.3 FM in Los Angeles, the same station he started his radio career in 2006. He will host the 3-7 PM weekday afternoon drive time slot. He will also pick up Music Director duties.

DJ Eddie One worked for KLLI CALI 93.9 FM from September 2019 to August 2021 and APD. KLLI is in Los Angeles owned by the Meruelo Group.

Eddie One was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador and arrived in the United States as a war refugee at the age of 11. He didn’t know one word of English when he moved to Los Angeles. He quickly went from war refugee to US Citizen, to hosting the afternoon drive on the leading Reggaeton radio station Mega 96.3 FM in Los Angeles!

He started as a club promoter in high school, handing out promotional fliers for events. In 2000, he launched West Coast Street Promotions & Record Pool. He was hired by Universal Music, Columbia Records, Interscope, Priority Records, Sony, Epic and No Limit to promote their artists, events and projects.

In 2004, Eddie joined the infamous “Heavy Hitters” DJ Crew, which raised his profile and landed him jobs all over Southern California & Satellite Radio. Eddie has hosted and DJ’d at concerts for Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Don Omar, J Balvin and Pitbull. He has performed live radio broadcasts from the Latin Music Awards and Latin Billboard Awards in previous years. Eddie is currently the official DJ for the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) home soccer matches and regional events.

Eddie started a non-profit youth soccer team called Titans SC under the umbrella of his non-profit LA Soccer Organization. In addition to music and soccer, Eddie is a total Southern California suburban family man. He is the father of twins (boy and a girl) and a baby boy and has a dog named DJ.