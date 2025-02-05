Former Salem CCM VP Mike Blakemore Joins Christian Syndicator

KeepTheFaith Media Networks has appointed longtime radio programmer Mike Blakemore as Senior Consultant. Blakemore, formerly Vice President of the CCM format for Salem Media Group, brings more than 17 years of leadership in Christian radio.

Blakemore previously served as Program Director for WFSH Atlanta, which was recently sold to Educational Media Foundation as part of a larger $80 million deal. In 2023, Radio Ink recognized him as one of the Best Program Directors in America.

In his new role, Blakemore will work with KeepTheFaith Co-Founder and CEO David Sams and Co-Creator/Executive Producer John Frost to expand KeepTheFaith’s syndicated programming and digital reach. Blakemore enters this role under a strategic consulting agreement and will be personally represented by Sams.

KeepTheFaith programming reaches up to 2 million weekly listeners, with hundreds of affiliates in North America and the UK, with further international expansion planned.

Sams stated, “There’s only one Mike Blakemore. He is the finest programmer in all of radio. Everything he touches turns to gold. I personally saw what he was able to do with his fellow programmers across the country. He’s a team leader, a visionary, a ‘let’s make it happen’ kind of guy.”

Blakemore remarked, “KeepTheFaith is in a league of its own. The production quality is unmatched, the content is deeply engaging, and the on-air talent is the best in the industry. In Atlanta, KeepTheFaith programming was so successful that we aired 62 hours per week. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and help grow KeepTheFaith’s programming both on terrestrial radio and across new digital streaming channels to expand our global reach.”