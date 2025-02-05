Pallone, Bilirakis Reintroduce AM Radio Act In the US House

The same day it passed through the Senate Commerce Committee, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has been reintroduced in the US House of Representatives by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

The bill seeks to ensure that AM radio remains standard in all newly manufactured vehicles, reinforcing its role as a critical source of emergency information and local news.

The AM Act saw strong support in the last congressional session, where the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced the bill with a 45-2 vote. It also received endorsements from over 250 House members and more than 125 organizations advocating for AM radio’s continued presence in cars.

The legislation follows its recent passage through the Senate Commerce Committee, where it received bipartisan backing. Introduced in the Senate by Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), the bill has already gained 47 Senate cosponsors.

In a statement, Rep. Bilirakis said, “In order to maximize public safety and ensure continued access to every available option, it is critical to have a robust and widely accessible communication infrastructure in place to alert Americans during emergency situations and natural disasters.”

“Radio broadcast still has one of the highest reaches of any medium, and with a majority of listening taking place outside of the home, we must ensure this useful tool remains a readily available option for all Americans who own vehicles. I’m proud to work with Ranking Member Pallone on this initiative and look forward to moving it through Congress,” he added.

Rep. Pallone added, “AM radio provides a broad variety of programming and lifesaving information during emergencies, and that’s why it’s critical we ensure all Americans can access it from their cars. I’m pleased to once again introduce this bipartisan legislation with Congressman Bilirakis and will work to get it signed into law this year.”

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “AM radio is a proven lifeline during emergencies and a trusted source of news, sports, and community programming for millions of listeners. NAB applauds Reps. Bilirakis and Pallone for their continued leadership in ensuring Americans continue to have access to AM radio in every vehicle. We urge swift House passage of this bipartisan legislation to protect this vital local service.”