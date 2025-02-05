Rogan Is Top Pod In Q4 2024 as Conservative Shows Grow

Edison Research has released its quarterly list of the Top 50 Podcasts in the US based on audience reach collected via Edison’s Podcast Metrics. The Q4 2024 rankings reflect listening based on data from 5,163 weekly podcast consumers aged 13 and older.

The top four podcasts remain unchanged from Q3 2024, with The Joe Rogan Experience holding the top spot, followed by Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Call Her Daddy.

Top 10 Podcasts – Q4 2024:

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie The Daily Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend with Theo Von (+3) Dateline NBC (+1) SmartLess (-2) Stuff You Should Know (-2) Morbid (+3) Pod Save America (+9)

Political interest around the 2024 election cycle drove Pod Save America into the Top 10 for the first time. Meanwhile, Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch debuted at #11 after launching in mid-September. However, its run was short-lived – its final episode aired in December, just before Welch’s cryptocurrency scandal and subsequent lawsuit.

Conservative voices saw continued growth during “the podcast election,” with The Ben Shapiro Show climbing from #22 to #14, The Megyn Kelly Show making a notable jump from #50 to #27, and The Matt Walsh Show reentering the Top 50 after falling off the list in Q3 2023, returning at #46.

Candace, the independent show from Candace Owens, debuted at #45. Owens launched the podcast in June 2024 after she departed from The Daily Wire. The Charlie Kirk Show broke into the rankings at #49, leveraging Kirk’s influence as the founder of Turning Point USA.

