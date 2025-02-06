Cenla’s Q93 Raises $67K for Children’s Miracle Network

Cenla Broadcasting’s Q93 (KQID) in Alexandria, LA, along with partners KALB-TV and CHRISTUS Cabrini Hospital, raised over $67,000 during the seventh annual Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon.

All funds raised will remain local, providing essential resources and support to hundreds of children in the community.

Cenla Broadcasting Alexandria Operations Manager Melissa Frost said, “I’m beyond grateful to the community for stepping up and helping us raise a record amount of money for the Children’s Miracle Network! For years I’ve gotten to watch this fundraiser grow, and this year, getting to be in the trenches with the CHRISTUS Cabrini Hospital staff, volunteers, and our amazing on-air talent throughout the Mediathon was truly an honor.”

“Getting to be a part of a record-breaking fundraising year is always cool, but knowing that every penny raised is changing the lives of hundreds of local children is the best feeling in the world! I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish in the years to come!”