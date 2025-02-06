Amid Bankruptcy, High Plains Sells Eleven to E Radio Network

E Radio Network LLC, led by Christie Tate, is set to expand its Texarkana footprint with the acquisition of six FM stations, four AM stations, and one FM translator from High Plains Radio Network LLC. The $1 million purchase is pending approval from the FCC and the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Under the agreement, the payment structure includes a $25,000 deposit to an escrow account managed by Bill Whitley within three business days of the agreement, $475,000 due at closing, and then two payments of $250,000 to be paid six and twelve months post-closing.

The stations included in the sale are:

KDEL, Arkadelphia, AR

KVRC-AM, Arkadelphia, AR

KZYP-AM, Malvern, AR

KAFN-AM, Benton, AR

K281DJ, Benton, AR

KWPS, Caddo Valley, AR

KYXK, Gurdon, AR

KCMC, Viola, AR

KJMT, Calico Rock, AR

KRZP, Gassville, AR

KDAV-AM, Lubbock, TX

The deal was brokered by Hadden & Associates.

High Plains filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2024, citing financial challenges accumulated over several years. At the time, the company operated 18 stations across Texas, as well as stations in New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Earlier that same month, the FCC canceled licenses for two High Plains stations, KICA-AM and KICA-FM, after both remained silent for more than a year due to lost tower site leases in 2022.

The company’s financial troubles were compounded by two failed deals involving its Arkansas stations. Broadcast Industry Group LLC attempted to purchase 11 stations and two FM translators in Arkansas and Mississippi for $3 million in July 2023, but the deal fell through, marking their second failed attempt after an initial effort in 2020.

This acquisition follows E Radio Network’s March 2024 purchase of several stations and FM translators through another bankruptcy court-approved sale. That deal involved stations in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, previously owned by Freed AM Corp. and MLS Broadcasting Inc. The acquisition further solidifies E Radio’s presence in the region and its commitment to revitalizing financially troubled stations.