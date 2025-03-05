The A’s Get Their First Radio Home In Las Vegas

The Athletics have signed another radio partnership with iHeartMedia, bringing live game broadcasts to the MLB team’s future home of Las Vegas. The A’s are set to play in Sacramento for the next three seasons while their new ballpark is constructed.

In Sin City, KWNR-HD2 will provide coverage on the digital band of the 95.5 frequency. The digital station carries a Classic Country format.

iHeart Sacramento’s Talk 650 KSTE was recently announced as the new flagship radio station for the 2025 season. The deal covers all spring training, regular season, and potential postseason games while the A’s play in Sacramento through 2027. Games will also air on iHeart Sports 960 (KNEW-AM) in their former Bay Area home.

Broadcasters Ken Korach, Johnny Doskow, and Chris Caray will return to call the games. The new deal also includes 30-minute pregame and postgame shows, along with A’s Cast programming airing for two-and-a-half hours before each weeknight game.