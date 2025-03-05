Johnny Kane Brings Fresh Voices to Detroit Radio With ‘Open Mic’

Detroit sports broadcaster Johnny Kane has brought SportsCaster’s Open Mic to Cumulus Media’s 760 WJR-AM. The weekly Wednesday night show, in coordination with digital sports broadcast platform SportsCaster, features up-and-coming sports journalists.

Johnny Kane has covered Detroit sports since 2015. He has worked with Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports, and FanDuel Sports Network, namely focusing on the Tigers and Pistons.

SportsCaster started in August 2024 to let sports fans create and share their own play-by-play commentary while connecting with aspiring and professional broadcasters. The platform previously teamed with WJR-AM for the Michigan High School Football Game of the Week during the 2024 season.

SportsCaster founder Jeff Sloan said, “SportsCaster’s Open Mic is an incredible opportunity for aspiring young sportscasters to showcase their high-quality content and develop their on-air presence. At SportsCaster.com, our mission is to empower aspiring sportscasters with the tools and exposure they need to break into the industry and partnering with WJR takes that mission to the next level.”

Kane commented, “Detroit has a deep passion for sports, and this show is all about giving fans and aspiring broadcasters a voice. I’m excited to collaborate with WJR and SportsCaster.com to bring fresh perspectives and in-depth sports conversations to the airwaves.”