Kat and Hawk Unite for $200k Central Valley St. Jude Fundraiser

Cumulus Media’s Kat Country 103 (KATM) and 104.1 The Hawk (KHKK) in Modesto/Stockton, CA, raised $212,220 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The two-day “Kat Country Cares” and “St. Jude Rocks” radiothons united Country and Classic Rock fans for a good cause.

The simultaneous campaigns ran on-air, online, and across social media, with all funds going to support St. Jude’s mission to combat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude, founded in 1962 by actor Danny Thomas, has helped boost the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to over 80%.

Cumulus Fresno/Modesto/Stockton Regional Vice President Patty Hixson said, “Cumulus Media, Kat Country 103, and 104.1 The Hawk are committed to helping push the childhood cancer survival rate to 100%. We thank our loyal and generous listeners for supporting the fundraising events we present throughout the year, including The Kat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Christmas Show, and these successful radiothons. Together, we can create a world where no child dies from cancer.”

ALSAC/St. Jude Regional Director of Development Elizabeth Culp added, “You all are amazing human beings! Such an honor to get to work with you – Thank you for all you do for the kiddos at St. Jude!”