Audioboom Adopts Triton Digital’s Sounder For Podcast Ads

Triton Digital and Audioboom are expanding their partnership with the implementation of Triton’s Sounder solution across Audioboom’s podcast network. This integration leverages Sounder’s contextual targeting and brand suitability tools within the Showcase podcast advertising marketplace.

This marks another step forward in a partnership that began with Audioboom’s participation in Triton’s US, Latin America, and Australia Podcast Reports. Audioboom continues to rank among the top podcast sales networks, reporting 13.2 million average weekly downloads in the US Podcast Report for 2024.

Audioboom CEO Stuart Last stated, “Implementing Triton Digital’s Sounder solution marks another transformative moment in our partnership. Having worked with Triton Digital for years on podcast measurement and recently fully moving to TAP, we’re excited to enhance our advertising capabilities through the use of Sounder.”

“This integration not only strengthens our position as a leader in podcast monetization but also empowers us to increase monetization for content creators and to provide better value to advertising partners through more intelligent content understanding and ad placement capabilities,” he added.

Triton Digital EVP of Podcast and Content Delivery Sharon Taylor emphasized, “This expansion of our partnership with Audioboom demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing podcast advertising technology. The integration of Sounder’s capabilities with Audioboom’s extensive podcast network creates new opportunities for publishers and advertisers to connect with audiences more effectively while maintaining the highest standards of brand suitability.”