Triton Digital Enhances Sounder Platform with Dashboard Extras

Triton Digital has enhanced the capabilities of its Sounder platform, adding high-level analysis tools to the Audio Insights Dashboard. These new features provide publishers with actionable data on content trends, brand suitability, and contextual categories.

Triton acquired Sounder in March to integrate its AI-powered podcast insights into Triton’s audio streaming and podcasting technology. The new Overview analysis offers insights into the top contextual categories, trending named entities, and brand suitability risks across publishers’ content. This data can be examined at the show or episode level for streamlining inventory packaging for contextual ad campaigns.

Trending Categories enable publishers to view International Advertising Bureau categories present in their content over the past three months while Trending Named Entities highlight the people, places, and organizations mentioned in episodes. Additionally, the platform now allows publishers to assess brand suitability at a network-wide level, offering a snapshot of content classified as “high” or “floor” risk.

The rollout of these dashboard updates follows Sounder’s recent launch of Promo Hub, which automates podcast promotion and workflow processes.

Triton Digital Executive Vice President of Podcast and Content Delivery Sharon Taylor said, “Brand suitability is increasingly becoming table stakes as brands seek more control over where they reach their audiences. Meanwhile, publishers have more audience insights than ever before but they often face the challenge of trying to decide where to start with those insights.”

“With Sounder’s new Overview analysis, publishers have the data they need to showcase the depth and trustworthiness of their content and give advertisers more confidence in their contextual targeting campaigns.”