Blast From The Past: Alan Peterson; WHMP, 1980s

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Alan Peterson featuring WHMP in Northampton/Springfield, MA in the mid-’80s.

Alan tells us, “I was morning man/PD for then-CHR WHMP back when Cousin Brucie Morrow was in the ownership game and our boss. We were sponsoring an evening performance by Animal House movie band Otis Day and the Knights when they were touring. Thanks to a well-stocked costume shop at nearby Stage West in downtown Springfield, I obtained a very ornate Roman Senator costume for the inevitable Toga Party to take place that night.”

“You can tell it’s the ’80s: carts and vinyl in the background, an LPB mixer, and a genuine Drake-Chenault music runsheet on the console. Good times, to be sure!”

Thanks, Alan!

