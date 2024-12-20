Triton Digital: AI and Subscription Growth Coming for Audio in 2025

What’s down the road for radio and podcasting in 2025? Triton Digital has unveiled its executives’ forecasts for 2025 in the audio marketing landscape – from the rise of contextual targeting to the integration of generative artificial intelligence.

Sharon Taylor, Triton Digital Executive Vice President of Podcast and Content Delivery, emphasized the importance of brand suitability in advertising. “Brands and publishers will respond to a heightened focus on brand suitability by adopting tailored, podcast-specific solutions that integrate contextual curation tools,” she said. These tools are designed to streamline ad buying and provide precise targeting while ensuring alignment with the right contexts and audiences.

Rebecca Dalby, Vice President of Demand, highlighted the growing demand for precision in targeting. “The shift toward contextual targeting is gaining significant traction, driving ad dollars into solutions that deliver measurable results,” she noted, adding that publishers can leverage this trend to expand inventory and enhance reach through strategic partnerships.

The podcasting industry is expected to see rapid growth in 2025, according to Daryl Battaglia, Senior Vice President of Measurement. He noted that YouTube is introducing a new audience to podcasting, with shorter content formats and multi-device consumption contributing to audience diversification. “Publishers and creators will be able to deliver an engaged experience across platforms and devices, growing their reach,” Battaglia said.

Emanuele Rampichini, Head of Engineering, predicted a shift toward subscription-based revenue models for podcasters. This strategy, he said, will benefit creators with niche audiences, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional ad revenue. “Subscriptions ensure the lion’s share of the revenue goes directly to the creator and help cultivate loyal audiences,” Rampichini explained.

Ben Masse, Chief Product Officer, expects artificial intelligence to play a significant role in scaling audio campaigns. He noted, “AI will be leveraged to drive more effective and efficient spending, helping achieve yield for publishers and meaningful campaign outcomes for advertisers.” The integration of AI will also enhance content analysis and audience insights, emphasizing the importance of robust, data-backed strategies.

Finally, Stephanie Donovan, Chief Revenue Officer, predicted a 10% increase in global digital audio marketing spend in 2025, driven by economic expansion and innovations in contextual targeting and dynamic audio insertion. “This growth in audio spending will heighten the insistence for transparency as advertisers demand greater visibility into performance metrics,” she stated.