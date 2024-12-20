Discovery, Gender Parity, & Video Dominate Latino Podcast Trends

As monthly podcast listening among Hispanic audiences in the US has increased by 72% since 2020, Edison Research’s Latino Podcast Listener Report 2024 is showcasing changes in the medium’s consumption, including a rise in female listenership.

Conducted with a representative sample of 2,500 US adults who identify as Hispanic or Latino, the fifth annual study provides insights for creators, brands, and advertisers with sponsorship from LWC Studios, Latino Media Network, Libsyn, SiriusXM Podcast Network, and Uforia Podcasts.

This year’s findings reveal a significant shift toward video podcasts, with 86% of Latino listeners actively watching video podcasts, surpassing audio-only formats for the first time. Social media has emerged as the leading driver of podcast discovery, with platforms such as TikTok and Instagram playing a central role in how Latinos find new content.

YouTube remains the top platform for podcast consumption, reinforcing a trend that Latinos pioneered and that has now extended to the mainstream US audience.

The report also highlights changes in listener demographics, with a 50/50 gender split for the first time, reflecting increased engagement from women. The geographic distribution of Latino listeners is broadening, with notable growth in rural and suburban areas. Evening and weekend listening habits have also gained traction, with more Latinos tuning in during leisure hours.

Cultural representation and bilingual content continue to be key factors in podcast engagement. The majority of Latino listeners report consuming both English and Spanish podcasts, with a significant portion expressing a strong preference for culturally relevant content. In fact, 64% of respondents stated they view brands that advertise on Latino-hosted or produced podcasts more favorably, highlighting the value of authenticity in advertising.

This year’s report underscores the increasing popularity of true crime and health and fitness genres, signaling shifts in content preferences. Meanwhile, co-listening has emerged as a unique feature of Latino podcast consumption, with 43% of listeners sharing podcasts with friends, family, or significant others, turning podcasts into a shared cultural experience.

The full study is now available from Edison Research.